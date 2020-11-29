Swarm of children, fight cause disarray at Atlantic Station

Police said that many of the young people involved ran when police arrived.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they have detained two juveniles in connection with a large group of children who gathered in a popular retail area on Saturday, some of whom were allegedly fighting.

Police told 11Alive that multiple units were called to Atlantic Station to clear a large crowd of children. Police said that they were advised by callers that the kids in the crowd - or at least some of them - were involved in a fight.

However, the children ran away when the police arrived. Police said they took two male juveniles of an undisclosed age into custody in connection with the incident.

Around the same time, police were investigating a shoplifting case involving a group of kids in the location though police don't say if the two incidents are directly connected.

The unusual sight caught the attention of a handful of people on social media who, in general, shared the same message - that the parents of these children needed to get them.

At least one user, who didn't want to be identified, shared video of a large group of children leaving the area along a sidewalk and roadway at the shopping locale.