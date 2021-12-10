Atlantic Station holds its first ever Restaurant Week

The event will last from Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23.

ATLANTA — Foodies - get ready! Atlanta Station is holding its first ever Restaurant Week.

The event will last from Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23.

Nine restaurants are a part of Restaurant Week.

"Participating restaurants will offer a prix fixe menu and other specials to diners," the website says. "After your meal, show your receipt at select shops and services to receive special discounts."

In addition to the participating restaurants, guests who shop at two or more Atlanta Station shops or restaurants will receive a free apron.

Other businesses will also be offering discounts this week.

First opened in 2005, Atlantic Station is a mixed-use residential community featuring a number of restaurants, entertainment venues, and businesses.