ATLANTA — A man is in custody after reports of gunfire from a parking garage beneath the Atlantic Station Target on Saturday.

Atlanta Police were called to 375 18th Street around 7:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived and met with an off-duty Atlanta Metropolitan State College officer who was working an off-duty job at the location. He said that security had alerted him to gunshots fired inside the parking garage underneath the Target department store.

A man, later identified as 29-year-old Walter Horton Jr., tried to escape as the off-duty officer arrived in the area but was detained. At this point, Atlanta officers were called to assist.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Horton had come to the location to sell narcotics to another man. However, during the interaction, someone pulled a gun and opened fire. The gunfire forced the suspects to disperse and Horton ran to his Jeep in an attempt to escape.

The unknown suspect was seen running to another nearby vehicle and escaping. Despite the gunfire, no injuries were reported.

Officers ultimately recovered 51 grams of marijuana during their investigation and charged Horton with the sale of marijuana. He has since been taken to Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta Police investigators are now working to identify anyone else involved in the crime and determine any other possible circumstances that led up to the shooting.

