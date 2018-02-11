ATLANTA – Demolition is underway at Atlantic Station in Midtown, to make way for new buildings and upgrading green space.

Three new buildings will be constructed – including a new Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern and two other retail spaces, according to Hines, the real estate group leading the expansion project.

Atlantic Station’s H&M will move into a bigger location by Black Friday this year. The shopping center is also getting a new Forever 21 store, which will open in fall 2019.

Construction is starting this year on Bowlero, an entertainment and bowling venue. Bowlero is expected to open in fall 2019.

Atlantic Station is also getting four new restaurants – Naan Stop, Poke Bar, Pho-24 and Gyu-Kaku.

Atlantic Station gets major facelift

“A year from now, Atlantic Station is going to look and feel completely different,” said Nick Garza, director of retail leasing at Hines. “Not only will there be exciting new restaurants, shops and entertainment offerings, but the architecture will shift from the unified all-brick exterior to a style that encourages individuality and variety.”

Central Park in Atlantic Station will also get a major facelift. The green space will nearly double its size to create more opportunities for outdoor events. Crews will also install a new LED movie screen.

There are also plans to create a private event space overlooking the park.

© 2018 WXIA