Early morning gunfire strikes cars at Midtown strip club

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating gunfire in Midtown that ultimately damaged multiple vehicles parked outside a well-known adult entertainment venue on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at 887 Spring St. NW - the address of The Cheetah.

Police arrived and immediately began canvassing the area for potential victims. While they didn't find any people hit, they did report vehicles parked in the location which had sustained damage from the gunfire.