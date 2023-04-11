Chick-fil-A in Midtown Atlanta to close for remodeling

The Chick-fil-A at Peachtree and Collier Roads will close as crews work to remodel and expand the popular fast food joint.

ATLANTA — The Chick-fil-A at Peachtree and Collier Roads will close for remodeling, according to a Facebook post from the company.

The restaurant will be closed for some time, as crews work to remodel and expand the popular fast-food joint.

Once the renovation is complete, the restaurant will stand in its original spot and extend into another property next to it, which is referenced as the old liquor store in the post.

Officials said they are remodeling the new restaurant with customers in mind, and hope that additional space will improve customers’ experiences in the drive-thru.

“Whether you're a nurse at Piedmont Hospital, a staff member at the Shepherd's Center, a resident in Brookwood Hills, or you're simply visiting the Buckhead/Midtown area, we're building this restaurant with you in mind. We hope that it will be an oasis in the midst of a very busy city,” the post said.