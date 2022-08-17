Crews clean up rainbow crosswalks after vandalism in Midtown

ATLDOT crews got out in the rain "to remove the disgusting act of vandalism from our street," the mayor's office said.

ATLANTA — Crews worked to clean up Midtown's rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont Avenue after it was vandalized Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said Atlanta Police immediately notified them of the vandalism. You can see crews, in the photo below, cleaning up a swastika that was painted on one of the crosswalks.

"We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner," a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

Atlanta Police are still investigating who vandalized the crosswalk.