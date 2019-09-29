ATLANTA — It's a walk to help spread awareness. The 29th annual AIDS Walk Atlanta events kick off Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with the 5K run at Piedmont Park.

The event supports programs and services in the community.

Along with the 5K run, the actual AIDS Walk gets underway at 11:45.

According to the event's website, it is the largest community fundraiser and awareness event for HIV/AIDS in the Southeast. It benefits AID Atlanta and other local HIV/AIDS service providers.

In 2017, Georgia was ranked second in the nation for total number of adults and young people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Sixty percent of the new HIV infections came from Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties.

Since organizers started this event, hundreds of thousands of people have participated, raising more than $42 million.

They are anticipating thousands of people to show up for this year's event

Following the run and walk, there will be a concert festival event at Piedmont Park featuring Grammy-award winning artist Monica, soul artist Raheem DeVaughn, rock guitarist Grace Gibson, R&B sensation Eric Bellinger, neo-soul vocalist Amara La Negra and others. That gets underway at 2 p.m.

For more information, please visit the AIDS Walk Atlanta website at AIDSWalkAtlanta.com.

MORE HEADLINES |

Thunder Over Georgia Air Show 2019 | Everything you need to know

National Coffee Day! Here's a few places you can grab a treat in metro Atlanta

Tyler Perry says he can't 'up and leave' filming in Georgia

Atlanta's Christian Coleman wins world title in men's 100