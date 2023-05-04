Construction begins on Midtown project after years of delay

The Juniper Complete Street project stretches 12 blocks – between 14th Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

ATLANTA — After being delayed for years, construction is underway for the Juniper Complete Street project in Midtown Atlanta.

The project stretches 12 blocks – between 14th Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

About the project

Officials said there will be improvements made to the mile-long corridor including a barrier-separate bike path, wider sidewalks, new trees planted, LED lighting, new trash and recycling bins, and stormwater planters to help absorb rain.

The bike path will include a 6-7 foot separated bike lane protected by a wide raised and planted barrier at intersections.

The road will also be repaved to include two travel lanes (10-11 feet wide each) with additional turn lanes at intersections to keep up with the high traffic demand.

Anticipated schedule

Midtown Alliance, the manager of the project, awarded the construction project to SD&C, Inc. in February 2023.

After starting construction in May 2023, the project is estimated to take approximately 20 months.

Construction is starting on the north end at 14th Street and then workers will build on the east side and move one block at a time down to Ponce de Leon.

Then, they will come back to 14th Street and build the west side block by block down to Ponce. However, officials said some blocks may not be constructed in order due to other private developments occurring at the same time.

Once construction is complete, the road will be paved and the area will be landscaped.

