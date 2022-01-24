Loca Luna's lease pulled, building owners said restaurant must cease operations

The decision comes after gunfire overtook the parking lot Sunday night.

ATLANTA — After gunfire sent people running outside of a popular Midtown restaurant, building owners said it is terminating its lease with the business on Monday.

Several people were caught on video Sunday night running after shots were fired around 10:45 p.m. in front of Loca Luna. Atlanta Police said they were called to a BP gas station off Piedmont Avenue about a person who had been shot. Investigators said they believe the incident was related to the shots fired outside of the restaurant but are still piecing together what led up to the incident.

Halpern Enterprises, Inc. owns Amsterdam Walk right outside of the Virginia Highland neighborhood of Atlanta where popular tapas restaurant Loca Luna is housed. The company said recent incidents were part of its decision to end business with the restaurant.

"The safety and well-being of our patrons and tenants is our top priority," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Effective immediately, Halpern Enterprises has terminated the lease agreement with Loca Luna at Amsterdam Walk."

A spokesperson said the immediate termination means the restaurant must cease operations immediately and move out. Sunday night's chaos seemed to be the last straw as the spokesperson said a previous incident a few months back also convinced Halpern Enterprises it was time to part ways with the restaurant.

In October of last year, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Loca Luna. According to Atlanta Police, someone was leaning on the victim's orange Jaguar when an argument ensued. The fight escalated when police said the man was shot at least one time in the chest.

Last March, a woman told police she was shot in the foot while eating at the restaurant on an outdoor patio.