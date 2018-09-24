ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man said he was stabbed near the Fox Theatre Sunday night,

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded around 8 p.m. to 3rd Street NE and Juniper Street NE for reports of a person stabbed.

When they got there, the victim told officers he was on Ponce de Leon Avenue, near the Fox Theatre, when he confronted two men who allegedly hit his car with a sign. After the confrontation, the victim told officers he was stabbed.

After the attack, the victim drove his car to the intersection of 3rd and Juniper Streets where he called police.

Paramedics took him to Grady Hospital in what appears to be stable condition. However, police said the suspects took off from the scene. Police are still searching for them, and the investigation continues.

This is the second such violent attack in that area within weeks. Officials arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection to a brutal beating of a homeless man, just blocks away from the iconic Fox Theatre.

