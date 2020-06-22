Man refuses police help after being found shot near Piedmont Park, found unconscious blocks away

The man was ultimately taken to Grady Memorial Medical Center for treatment

ATLANTA — Police say a man was combative and uncooperative when they found him on Piedmont Avenue on Sunday with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg - but apparently passed out roughly 15 minutes later.

Atlanta Police said they were called to 1071 Piedmont Avenue around 6:35 p.m. to reports of a man shot. They arrived and saw the victim's leg wound but said he refused medical services and left the scene.

However, around 6:50 p.m., he was found again, this time at the intersection of Peachtree Place and Juniper Street. This time, the man was lying on the ground, not alert or conscious but still breathing.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the apparent shooting and haven't released further details on the victim or a possible suspect in the shooting.

The victim's condition isn't known.