ATLANTA — Police are on the lookout for a gunman after a person was shot at an Atlanta transit station.

MARTA Police Corporal Brian Lauda said that the shooting happened at the North Avenue station on Saturday afternoon. The actual incident was in the station's bus loop,

One person, described only as an adult male, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition hasn't been released.

The search is still on for the person responsible, however, as is the search for answers regarding how the shooting ended up happening.

Located at the corner of North Avenue and West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, the station serves a densely populated commercial and residential district of the city. Despite the incident, Lauda said there was no interruption to train or bus service in the area.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect in the shooting is asked to call the police.

MORE HEADLINES

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Firefighter suspended after decision to try and save woman's life appealing department's decision