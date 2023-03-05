Police ID man accused in Midtown Atlanta shooting | What we know

Authorities said one person has died and four others have been injured.

ATLANTA — Update: The suspected gunman in the deadly mass shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical center was arrested after an hours-long manhunt.

Law enforcement officers are searching for 24-year-old Deion Patterson. 11Alive has learned more about Patterson's history.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to 11Alive News that Patterson served within the military branch from July 2018 to January 2023. According to the Coast Guard, Patterson last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023.

Photos of Patterson, which you can see below, were released by police.

The Coast Guard said they were aware of the tragic incident in Atlanta allegedly involving Patterson and offered their deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation.

In an evening update, authorities said they had refocused their search to Patterson in Cobb County.

Cobb County Police Department was tipped off about Patterson's potential whereabouts around 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. W.A. Delk. He said a Georgia Department of Transportation camera caught sight of Patterson near Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court at 12:30 p.m., hence the two-hour difference which hindered the law enforcement search.

Delk said there have been no eyewitnesses since the GDOT camera sighting.

A vehicle that had been carjacked in Midtown shortly after the shooting was also found in a parking deck near The Battery and Truist Park, believed to be dtiven by Patterson, according to authorities.

The department said they had officer presence in the Vinings, Cumberland and Truist Park the areas.

Cobb County SWAT has been activated and APD has left the original Midtown shooting scene. Cobb County Police said there is no shelter-in-place order but asked residents to remain vigilant and to continue to report potential sightings of Patterson.

APD and Mayor Andre Dickens held a press conference roughly around 3:45 p.m., where they gave information about what is known about Patterson.

They said a multi-jurisdictional effort to find the suspect is underway, including help from other agencies such as the GBI and the FBI.

APD Chief Darin Schierbaum offered condolences to the families of the five victims.

Mayor Dickens said all the victims were women. The victim who died was 39 years old, Chief Schierbaum said. The identities of the women were not released.

The chief said the other injured victims were a 71-year-old, 56-year-old, 39-year-old and 25-year-old. Mayor Dickens said the four women were currently fighting for their life. The women are now at Grady Hospital, according to hospital officials.

Chief Schierbaum explained that all five victims were shot inside the waiting room at Northside Medical Midtown.

Following the incident, police believe Patterson carjacked a vehicle and left the area.

According to Mayor Dickens, Patterson is no longer in Midtown. The suspect is in Cobb County and county police are now assisting in the search.

Just finished briefing the press w/ APD. Gunman still at large but no longer in Midtown. Focus is in Cobb County.



Suspect is armed & dangerous. Do not approach. Call 911 if you have info.



APD is coordinating w/ regional agencies.



Follow @Atlanta_Police for updates. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) May 3, 2023

Chief Schierbaum said police are following up on credible leads active in Cobb County. He mentioned that the city's camera network helped and assisted in the investigation.

APD first reported they were investigating an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St., between 12th St and 13th St.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports the suspect originally arrived at Northside Hospital with his mother. His mother was not injured, according to APD. It's not yet clear why he might have arrived with his mother.

Police said no additional shots have been fired since the first reports shortly before 1 p.m.