Armed carjacking leads to gunfire in Midtown

A victim told police someone bumped the rear of his Mercedes then threatened him with a gun, got inside his car, and drove off.

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after an armed carjacking led to gunfire the heart of Midtown Atlanta early Friday morning.

A release from Atlanta Police says officers responded to West Peachtree Street and 14th Street Northeast around 6:15 a.m. regarding a carjacking.

That's in a heavily populated area nearby a Whole Foods grocery store, and several other businesses, restaurants, and residences.

Officers met with a man who reported that an armed suspect stole his black Mercedes Benz C-300.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was stopped in traffic when a Jaguar SUV bumped the rear of his car, according to police.

Police say that's when the suspect got out of the Jaguar and started approaching the man in the Mercedes. While the victim was outside, the suspect threatened him with a gun and got inside the Mercedes.

The victim was armed and shot at the suspect as he drove off. Police say there were additional suspects in the Jaguar who were also armed, and, according to police, the victim fired shots at them as well.

Both vehicles fled and authorities found the Jaguar wrecked a few blocks away from the scene of the incident. Police say they still haven't recovered the Mercedes yet.