Officers look for suspect after person shot in Midtown, Atlanta Police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they are investigating a call about a person shot in Midtown.

Officers are near the 800 block of W Peachtree St, which is in the area of Tech Square. Atlanta Police confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. They also said they are looking for a suspect.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where police cars line the street. Georgia Tech Police are also on the scene. They said they are assisting APD because it's adjacent to the Tech campus and they have students who live nearby.

No other details have been released about the shooting incident.