Teen shot to death in busy Midtown neighborhood

The shooting happened just yards from Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA — CORRECTION: Atlanta Police previously released information suggesting the victim was 13 years old but later confirmed that this information was false. The victim was 18.

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in one of the busiest regions of the city.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to 95 8th Street NE in Midtown to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find the teen victim who has since died from his injuries. The department first reported that the victim was 13 however they have since clarified that he was 18.

The shooting happened just feet from a busy portion of Peachtree Street which is home to several local restaurants and bars. At this point, police don't have many details on what led up to the shooting. Police also haven't announced whether they have a suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

The victim's name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.