Midtown MARTA station shut down after person hit by train

Fire crews are working to remove the deceased victim from underneath the train.
Credit: Atlanta Fire
Atlanta Fire crews work at the scene where a person was hit by a train on May 22, 2020

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's main lines of public transportation has been shut down as fire crews work to remove a body from the tracks.

Atlanta Fire Rescue reports that a person is "trapped under the train and deceased," which has forced MARTA to shut down the Midtown station during the recovery operation.

According to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher, the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. on the southbound tracks approaching the station. The victim was hit by the train and killed, Fisher said.

Rail power has been cut between Civic Center and the Arts Center. Bus transportation has been set up in the area while MARTA Police investigate and fire crews work to remove the victim.

