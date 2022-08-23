Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect denied bond | What we know

The two victims who died were listed in a job discrimination lawsuit filed last year.

ATLANTA — An incident Monday afternoon sent residents in Midtown taking shelter as Atlanta Police announced a deadly shooting on Peachtree Street and West Peachtree Street. The alleged shooter was eventually taken into custody hours later at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Here's what we know:

Atlanta Police were first called 1280 W. Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. While investigating that scene, they were called to 1100 Peachtree Street around 2 p.m., where another person was injured.

The suspect left the scene and was believed to be heading in the direction of Colony Square. A tipster led officers to the airport where she was ultimately taken into custody. A police report said she took a taxi to the airport.

Who is the alleged shooter?

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released a mugshot of the suspect, who they now confirm is Raissa Kenge.

What happened when the shooting suspect appeared in court?

Kenge made a first appearance in Fulton County on Tuesday afternoon. The state read the charges against the woman and the judge found probable cause in the case. The suspect interrupted the judge to say that the man introduced as her attorney was not indeed her attorney. The judge explained the process of a court-appointed judge. The judge said the case would be heard at a later date with whatever attorney she chooses.

You can watch a replay of it here:

Who are the victims?

There were three victims in the shooting on Monday. Two people died, and another was injured.

The two people who died were identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as 60-year-old Michael Shinners and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman. The third victim's name was released on Tuesday by his family. His name is Mike Horne, and his family said he's still in the hospital.

Horne's family said his condition is stable, but numerous organs were damaged. The family added that a long road of surgeries are likely ahead for him.

According to his social media, Shinners, 60, worked for Beacon Management, which manages the condo. Freeman was shot less than a mile away and died at the hospital.

What is the connection between the alleged shooter and victims?

Police said the victims appear to have been "targeted," but they would not elaborate. Documents in a job discrimination lawsuit filed last year by the suspect, Raissa Kenge, show the two victims' names among dozens. It’s one of two lawsuits she's a part of against the building management of 1280 West. She claimed to be a whistleblower in a federal civil suit, and the company and the managers involved violated her civil rights and financial regulations.







