Police respond to report of shooting in heart of busy part of Midtown

Police said the victim was found in the area of Peachtree and 7th streets.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in an often busy part of the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Police Sgt. John Chafee said that officers were called to reports of a person shot in the area of Peachtree and 7th streets around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man with several possible gunshot wounds, Chaffee said. Despite the injuries, police said the man was "alert, conscious and breathing" and will be taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet publicly identified a suspect in the shooting or whether they have a person in mind for the crime.

The area listed by police is a busy intersection with several bars and restaurants within a short distance; though it's unclear how many people were in the area when the shooting took place.