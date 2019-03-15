ATLANTA -- A man is being charged with prowling after police found him on someone's roof in midtown Atlanta - completely naked.

Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Jarius Daugherty said they received a call around 5 a.m. Friday that an unknown adult male was on someone's home in the 300 block of 4th Street. Officers began attempts to make contact with the man but said he didn't initially cooperate - and refused to come down.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and nearby Argonne Avenue was blocked between Ponce DeLeon Avenue and 5th Street. Police said 4th Street was also blocked between Penn Avenue and Durant Place as they worked to contain the unusual situation.

Special to 11Alive

Neighbors told 11Alive that emergency crews switched off the power to make sure he didn't get electrocuted. Crews also put down a parachute in case he tried to jump.

It wasn't until hours later that police were able to bring the man down from his precarious perch.

Atlanta Police Investigator James White later confirmed around 2:49 p.m. that the naked man had come down using a ladder at the rear of the home. While he was only facing a prowling charge as of the arrest, White said additional charges are anticipated.

