New video cameras to be installed in Atlanta parks

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council approved legislation to address safety measures in the city's parks. The legislation calls for the installation of video surveillance cameras at all city-owned parks and recreation facilities. It would also integrate with a camera feed straight into the Atlanta Police Department's system and improve response time.

“The cameras that have been labeled as having 'outlived their usefulness' is a natural place to look as far as replacing them," Atlanta City Councilman Matt Westmoreland said just a few weeks ago in regard to the concerns. "This is one piece of the conversation citywide about making sure we have coverage that will help keep residents and businesses safe. I think all of those are pieces of the puzzle that will go a long way in making residents feel safe, but know this is top of mind.”