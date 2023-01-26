Here's where Nike is building its new Atlanta innovation center

Nike is expected to occupy one of the newest office towers along Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA — Global footwear giant Nike Inc. is building out its technology innovation center in West Midtown, a part of Atlanta near Georgia Tech teeming with new commercial investment.

The Fortune 100 company (NYSE: NKE) filed commercial alteration permits filed with the city this week for the Star Metals Offices, one of the newest office towers along Howell Mill Road, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The permits include new partitions, lighting and upgrades to mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering systems. The size of the space is 16,400 square feet, which can house between 80-100 employees.

Nike announced it would set up the Atlanta office in the spring of last year. Nike never confirmed the location or how many people it would hire. Atlanta Business Chronicle reported last April that Nike leased space at Star Metals Offices after looking for an office for nearly a year.

The space will open this year, according to the initial announcement from April. Nike did not respond to a request for comment.

