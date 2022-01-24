Here's how to get free admission for The Obama Portraits at the High Museum of Art

The museum is offering four free admission days.

ATLANTA — Those hoping to get a glimpse of The Obama Portraits at Atlanta's High Museum of Art might be able to do so for free.

Ticket reservations for the exhibit's free admission days opened Monday.

The museum will offer no-cost admission for four days for guests to witness the portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

Two dates, Feb. 13 and March 13 fall on the second Sunday of the month, when the museum offers free admission for all visitors from noon to 5 p.m. People can also book a reservation to see the exhibit for free on President's Day, Feb. 21, or on March 9.

“The Obama Portraits Tour” will be able to view at the High through March 20, 2022.

Tickets must be reserved in advance, according to the museum. Because of the exhibit's popularity, all tickets are for specific time slots and cannot be exchanged or transferred.