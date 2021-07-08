Atlanta police officer shot in face during Midtown ambush receives award for bravery

Last Wednesday, Officer Khuong Thai was presented with the Saves Recognition Award by Point Blank Body Armor for his bravery.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer who was shot in the face during an ambush at a Midtown apartment on June 30, has been recognized for his heroic efforts.

Officer Thai and Officer Joshua Lovreta were responding to a "person shot" call at the apartment complex. As they were making their way to the 8th floor, the elevator opened and they were ambushed by Joseph Lee Humbles, 29. Officer Thai was shot in the face and briefly knocked unconscious. Seconds later, Officer Thai regained consciousness, found his gun, and returned fire. Humbles was killed.

During the incident, Officer Thai was wearing a safety vest created by Point Blank Body Armor that helped to prevent him from getting hurt further.

"We’re grateful our officer was able to survive this horrific incident, APD wrote in a Facebook post.

Since the incident, Officer Thai has been steadily recovering from his injuries and has been "in good spirits."