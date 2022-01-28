Atlanta Police looking for man who Midtown neighbors say has been peeping in windows

Residents of an Atlanta neighborhood have caught a man on their Ring camera looking into their homes

ATLANTA — Neighbors living in Midtown claimed a man has been peeping into their windows. According to social media post from neighbors in the community, the man was first seen "prowling" in May and July of last year and was typically in the Myrtle Street area in Atlanta. Some claim it's happened again recently.

The Atlanta Police Department has said they are looking into the claims, but they need people to come forward and file police reports.

"The Zone commanders in the area are aware of this person’s activities. The patrol officers on all shifts were also made aware of the suspect’s actions and are actively looking for him," a spokesperson for APD said in a statement. " So far most of the information on these crimes has come from social media posts and APD encourages anyone who sees this person call 9-1-1 and make a formal police report."