Midtown

'Not alert, not conscious': Man found shot along E. Morningside Drive in Atlanta

Police found the victim on E. Morningside Drive not far from the intersection of Monroe Drive and Piedmont Road.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man is in critical condition after being found shot in one of the city's Intown communities on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of E. Morningside Drive NE around 3 p.m. to reports a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was "not alert, not conscious but breathing." Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still working to understand how the shooting occurred and haven't released any additional information about the victim or a possible suspect

The address provided by Atlanta Police is in the city's Morningside community and not far from the busy Ansley shopping and restaurant area at Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive - in and around the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

