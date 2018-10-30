ATLANTA — Months after a man was found shot fatally shot near a Midtown industrial park, police have arrested the man they said pulled the trigger.

It was April 9 when police found 45-year-old Xavier Thicklin along a train track not far from an access road in the 1300 block of Plasters Avenue, just outside of Buckhead. Clues suggested there were several shots fired at Thicklin and he was hit at least once.

Rail workers were the first to find Thicklin as they came to work around 7:50 that morning.

PREVIOUS | Police investigate homicide after body found near Midtown train tracks

AND | Police release new clues after man's body found near Midtown train tracks

PHOTOS | Body found in NE Atlanta

Police did not believe the incident was a suicide and homicide detectives responded to the scene. However, police did not know at the time if Thicklin died at the location or if he was left at the location after an incident elsewhere.

Xavier Thicklin (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

After an initial investigation, though, police were able to discover Thicklin was last seen getting into a vehicle at the Chevron station at 2195 Monroe Drive hours before his body was found.

The case had remained unsolved for the months after until police made a break, arresting Elkenno Williams on warrants of felony murder Oct. 29.

Authorities took Williams into custody without any trouble, and took him to the Fulton County Jail.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA