Possible suspicious package shuts down busy Midtown intersection, APD officers canvass area

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are canvassing an area for a possible suspicious package Friday evening.
GDOT 511 shows roads shut down in the area of Peachtree St NW and Deering Road.
APD said no injuries or damage has been reported.
Below is a map of the area.
You can also watch a live view of the intersection below as officers continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
