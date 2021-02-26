Nearby residents allowed to return to area of compromised crane in Midtown Atlanta

The contractor dismantling the crane said they have completed a 'critical milestone' in the removal process.

ATLANTA — Crews have completed what the contracting company has called a "critical milestone" in the removal of portions of the tower crane at 1105 West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.

According to Brasfield & Gorrie, they have removed the upper horizontal members of the crane, and residents are being allowed to return to the area on Friday.

The company said crews are working to finish dismantling the tower and will then disassemble the assist cranes that were used in the operation.

Crews have been at work to carefully remove the crane since last Friday, when it became unstable leaning into a building. West Peachtree Street has been closed between 14th Street and 10th Street.

"We will continue to communicate with impacted individuals in the coming days to help address needs created by this situation, and our team continues to assess potential business impacts," a statement from Brasfield & Gorrie said. "We are grateful there were no injuries and the situation was resolved safely."