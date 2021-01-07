Photos show caution tape, bullet holes on 8th floor of apartment building where Atlanta officer was shot

At last check, the officer was in stable condition at Grady Hospital.

ATLANTA — A Midtown apartment building turned into a frantic crime scene Wednesday afternoon where shots rang out on the 8th floor, leaving an officer wounded and a suspect dead.

Atlanta Police called the crime an ambush. They said two officers responded to a call about shots fired. But as soon as the elevator doors open when they arrived - gunfire erupted against them.

Officer Khuong Thai was identified as the officer shot in the face. A day after the shooting, 11Alive gained access to the area where the ambush happened on Peachtree Street at the Solace on Peachtree Apartments.

Photos show traffic cones with caution tape still sit near the area where the shooting took place.

Our 11Alive crew said noised filled the hallways of other floors - but this one was quiet.

You could also see bullet holes in one of the doors on the 8th floor.

The suspect who allegedly fired at Thai, was identified Thursday as 29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles, was killed in the incident.

According to APD, the suspect was involved in a shooting with another man before police arrived. The man sustained non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Officer Thai was said to be in stable condition after the incident on Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said were not life-threatening.

Witness videos showed a chaotic scene of the aftermath as other police carried the wounded officer down the street.