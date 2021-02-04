Spring St. blocked in Midtown with heavy police presence

We're working to learn more information.

ATLANTA — There’s a heavy police presence on the 900 block of Spring St. in Midtown Atlanta early Friday morning. The Atlanta Police Department is securing a multi-block area between Spring St. right before Peachtree Pl NW and Spring St. at 8th St. NW.

The scene is still active and police have not released information about the activity, what time it began and who is involved.

11Alive has a crew on the scene gathering details. We will share more on Morning Rush beginning at 5 a.m.