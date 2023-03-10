Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day Parade | How to get to the parade, where to park and more

Here's a look at the festivities planned for the parade on Saturday, March 11 in Midtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — St. Patty’s Day is coming early for folks in Atlanta.

The St. Patrick’s parade is kicking off Saturday, March 11 in Midtown Atlanta. The “longest-running event in Atlanta” will have a day full of festivities, according to its website.

Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s celebrations:

5K race (9:45 a.m.): The race will start and finish along Peachtree Street, in front of Fado Irish Pub. The pub is at 273 Buckhead Avenue.

St. Patrick's Day Parade (noon): The annual parade will span one mile along Peachtree Street. In total, 81 floats, 15 Irish groups, 12 bands and four dance groups will be featured during the celebration. Georgia Tech football kicker David Shanahan will be the Grand Marshall of this year's parade, the website said.

'Brave the Shave' fundraiser (2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.): The event, which is hosted by the St. Baldrick's Foundation, is a fundraiser – where participants shave their heads to help raise awareness for childhood cancer. The website said the funds will be donated to support research. The event will be held at Fado Irish Pub.

For more information about registration for the 5K or Baldrick’s fundraiser, click here.

How can I get to the parade?

Residents who take MARTA can use either the Midtown stop or the Arts Center stop, the website said.

The following parking decks will be open Saturday:

Colony Square parking deck on 14th Street

Campanile parking deck on Juniper Street

Proscenium parking deck on Crescent Avenue

Promenade II parking deck on 15th Street

1000-space deck on the corner of West Peachtree and 10th Street

The website said rates will apply.