Midtown Atlanta deadly apartment shooting | Photo of suspect

The Atlanta Police Department released a photo of the man officers say shot and killed Tarsem Singh on Feb. 27.

ATLANTA — It's been nearly a week since a man was shot and killed at a midtown Atlanta apartment complex, and now police are hoping the public can help them identify the person they say pulled the trigger.

That afternoon, APD was called to The Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex along Deering Road NW where they found the 35-year-old shot. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died.

APD Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said the suspect and victim knew each other and that it was a dispute that led to gunfire. Authorities described the shooting as a targeted attack. Now, the suspect is on the run and police have the photo below to go by.

APD said Singh and the alleged shooter did not live at the apartment complex and have not said why the two were there.

Investigators also released a suspect vehicle earlier this week, describing it to be a silver Nissan Maxima with the Mississippi license plate tag JCB3376.