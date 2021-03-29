Woman struck by gunfire near Piedmont Park in Atlanta, police say

The victim told police she was eating outside a local restaurant near the park when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot in the foot.

ATLANTA — Police say a victim is recovering after a shooting near one of Atlanta's largest and busiest parks on Sunday.

Atlanta Police Officer C.J. Johnson said officers responded to the Loca Luna restaurant at 550 Amsterdam Ave. NE - an address just 400 feet to the east of Piedmont Park - around 7:45 p.m.

The victim told police that she was eating outside the location when she heard a single gunshot and realized she had been struck in the foot. Despite initial reports from police, the victim said no one was in a dispute at the location when the shooting happened.

The woman was described as "A/C/B" - or alert, conscious, and breathing - and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said in an earlier report that they did not believe the woman was the intended target of the gunfire.

At this time, police said no suspect information has been provided and the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Officer Johnson added that no one else was injured.