Midtown shooting near Colony Square: Panic unfolds on social media

The suspect who police said shot three people -- killing two of them -- went on the run, prompting a massive police search in the heart of Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Videos from witnesses showed the shocking and scary moments as police combed through the heart of Atlanta, searching for a suspect who police said targeted three people, shooting and killing two of them.

A third person is still hospitalized, though their condition is unknown.

It all started just around 1:45 p.m. when police got a call to 1280 W. Peachtree St. When officers got there, police said they found two people shot. One of them later died.

While they were investigating that scene, officers were called to 1100 Peachtree St., where another person was reportedly shot. APD said they were taken to the hospital and they also have since died. None of the victims have been identified at this time.

Police said the suspect -- a woman who has not yet been identified -- then ran off after firing the last rounds, just around 2:15 p.m. It prompted a massive police response to the area surrounding Colony Square, a busy mixed-use space with offices, restaurants and residences just blocks from Piedmont Park.

People on scene shared video of the frantic moments police swept through the shops and residences with long guns, searching for the suspect.

Many others took to Twitter to express their shock.

I’m actually kinda shook over the colony square shooting in #Atlanta. I live a mile away. I actually almost left my apartment to take the bus over there to change up my routine, I literally thought “today I’m gonna change it up”. - 1/2 — Alisa Erkes (@alisa2089) August 22, 2022

Police put out surveillance videos of the suspect. Just under two hours later, she was apprehended at the Atlanta airport. A photo taken by Brian Moote -- just moments after he deplaned -- showed the suspect handcuffed. She was later escorted to an APD cruiser and placed inside. Her charges have not been outlined at this time.

11Alive spoke to witnesses who lived in the building where the shooting happened who described the moment when building representatives came over the loudspeaker to ask people to stay in their homes. One resident said he was just stepping off the elevator with another person when he heard three gunshots.

“It’s not something I’m used to hearing every day, so I had to just think quick and get up out of there," he said.

Another was shaken by the gunfire in the typically tame Midtown.