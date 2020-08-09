Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Atlanta to highlight mental health for veterans

The White House said Mrs. Pence will tour the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, which is conducting work to treat TBI, PTSD and more.

ATLANTA — The Second Lady of the United States is coming to Atlanta to tour an Emory Healthcare program geared toward treating mental health conditions facing the nation's veterans.

According to the White House, Second Lady Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will tour the facility Wednesday, Sept. 9. She is expected to be joined by Deputy Secretary David Norquist with U.S. Department of Defense, Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and others.

The White House said Mrs. Pence will tour the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, which is conducting work to treat traumatic brain injuries (TBI), post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other psychological health conditions.

After the tour, the White House says Mrs. Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion with members of the Emory team who will provide an overview about their program for military service members and veterans. A veteran who participated in the program will also share his story, as well as that veteran's family.