LILBURN, Ga. — Did you feel it?

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Lilburn early Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, the Gwinnett County quake occurred at about 4:20 a.m.

The official USGS record indicated that the epicenter of the quake was about 2 km or about 1.25 miles from the center of Lilburn and about 5.3 km or about 3.35 miles deep.

Mild, earthquakes below a magnitude 4.0 are not uncommon in this part of the country. A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit east Tennessee late last month, while we had a mild 2.3 magnitude quake near Stockbridge on January 3.

No damage or injuries were reported.

