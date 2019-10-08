MARIETTA, Ga. — According to a report from Defense News, more than a quarter of Air Mobility Command's C-130 Hercules fleet, which is constructed at the Lockheed Martin plant in Marietta, Ga., has been temporarily pulled out of service after some cracking of a wing joint was found.

A release from Air Mobility Command on August 7 said that Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander ordered the grounding of 123 of 450 of the aircraft after "atypical cracks" were discovered in the lower center wing joint or "rainbow fitting" during "programmed depot maintenance" of the aircraft.

Miller, in consultation with aircraft maintenance and engineering experts, immediately ordered a technical order inspection to identify and correct any cracking to ensure the airworthiness of the C-130 aircraft.

According to the Air Mobility Command release, an in-depth visual and modified non-destructive inspection of the wing box will be conducted on the affected C-130H and J-model aircraft.

The C-130 is considered a workhorse for the United States Armed Forces. It has been in active use since 1954, with more than 2,600 of the aircraft constructed at Lockheed's Marietta facility.

On Saturday afternoon Lockheed spokesperson Stephanie Stinn said that Lockheed has built the C-130 in Marietta for 65 years and they are currently building the C-130J variant.

“We are aware of this issue and are supporting the U.S. Air Force in identifying the root cause, which was discovered during a routine scheduled inspection. We also are advising similar inspections and support for customers who operate legacy C-130s/L-100s and C-130J aircraft," Stinn said.

The aircraft and its variants have been used not only by the United States but by many other nations, including the UK, Canada, Australia, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and many other nations.

Modified versions of the aircraft are used by the Air Force Reserve as Hurricane Hunter aircraft in support of the National Hurricane Center. These variants include specialized weather instruments and other resources to assist in forecasting tropical weather systems.

Other variants of the aircraft type have been modified for reconnaissance missions, drone control, refueling, special operations and other specialized missions.

Production of the most recent version of the aircraft, the C-130J currently continues at the Marietta Lockheed Martin plant.

