At least 7 people in same townhome complex found with elevated carbon monoxide levels

Several were transported to local hospitals on Thursday morning.

MILTON, Ga. — At least seven people were found to have elevated levels of carbon monoxide "above healthy ranges" in the same townhome neighborhood in Milton on Thursday.

Milton Police said in a release they responded to the Wyndham neighborhood on Regatta Grove "to a medical call as well as a reported carbon monoxide alarm."

According to the department, the seven people with elevated carbon monoxide levels across multiple residences.

"Ambulances transported several patients to local hospitals," the release said. "Their conditions are not presently available."

Milton Police did not offer details on where the source of the carbon monoxide might have originated. A potential cause for its spread through multiple residences was also not provided, though a photo distributed by the department showed the townhomes are built as such that they share adjoining walls.

Both Milton Police and Milton Fire are investigating the incident.