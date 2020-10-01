MILTON, Ga. — Authorities say at least one person was hurt in a garage fire in Milton on Thursday.

The City of Milton tweeted Thursday evening that fire crews were at the scene off Ranchette Road near Arnold Mill Road. The resulting operation forced the city to close a portion of Ranchette Road between Arnold Mill and New Providence roads. Those roads have since completely reopened.

As for the injured person, the city didn't release any specific detail. However, they did report that the victim had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

There were no injuries among Milton firefighters or crews from Roswell and Alpharetta who assisted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

