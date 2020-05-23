Milton city pool set to be among first in metro Atlanta to reopen today

Gov. Kemp lifted closing requirements on public swimming pools earlier this month.

MILTON, Ga. — Milton will embark on reopening its city pool today, making it one of the first public pools around Atlanta to do so since Gov. Brian Kemp lifted closing requirements on them earlier this month.

The city said in a release that the pool was given the green light to reopen after a recent inspection by Fulton County authorities. It also said it will be implementing restrictions that include a capacity of 40 people inside the fenced area of the pool.

As it opens for Memorial Day weekend, the city said that, "despite numerous challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, that timing is right on schedule with previous years."

"While this coronavirus isn't believed to be contagious in chlorinated water, it can spread through the air, touched surfaces and on contact," the city said. "To prevent that, there will be enhanced cleaning at the pool, furniture may be shifted to encourage social distancing, and signs will be posted around the deck."

Additionally, the city said it was following extensive state-issued guidance on enhanced restrictions in addition to its regular rules in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

The total capacity inside the fence is 40 people.

The total capacity of the walk-in (baby) pool is 5 people.

The bathrooms will be limited to 2 people at a time.

Parents are required to monitor and enforce social distancing practices for their children when using either pool and/or while on the pool deck to maintain the social distance of 6’ from non-family swimmers.

The water fountain at the pool is closed. Please bring your own non-alcoholic beverages or beverages in non-glass containers can be purchased at the nearby vending machine.

No swim toys of any kind are permitted at the pool. This includes but is not limited to inflatable devices, noodles, kickboards, rafts and any other items which could be shared. Inflatable devices which help beginning swimmers to stay afloat are permitted.

The pool deck and surrounding equipment will be disinfected every evening at closing.

High touch areas such as ladder rails, handles and other items will be wiped down every one-two hours.

We recommend that you bring your own disinfecting wipes and wipe down the furniture and other areas which you feel are necessary - don’t assume it was done prior to you arriving.

Anyone displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 will be denied entry. Those symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.

Social distancing must be maintained during the check in process.

Social distancing must be maintained on the pool deck and in the pool.

The lane lines in the pool are not to be removed, per Georgia DPH guidelines.

On the Monday, Wednesday and Friday of a non-holiday week, the first hour of the pool’s operation, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, the usage of the pool will be reserved for guests who are aged 55 years and up. This will not apply on the Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day weekends.

The pool lifeguards will not provide disinfectant to any attendees.

Lost and found items will not be kept. They will be thrown away at closing each day.

Large groups and parties (for instance, of 10 people or more) are not allowed.

If you notice behavior that is a concern, please speak to the lifeguard.

If you have questions or concerns related to these polices please contact Milton's Parks and Recreation at 678-242-2500, option #7.

The city said the pool will be open every day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. until school resumes in August, when its weekday hours will change to 4-8 p.m.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.