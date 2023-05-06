Sprinklers extinguish electrical fire in Cambridge High School auditorium, district says

No one was hurt.

MILTON, Ga. — A building at a Milton high school was evacuated Monday after a small electrical fire sparked in the auditorium.

Crews were called to Cambridge High School auditorium Monday after the fire triggered the sprinkler system, according to district officials.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the school Monday. Three fire engines were at the school and a hose was deployed, a video showed.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Fulton County Schools said the rest of the building was evacuated once the alarm sounded. Fire officials determined that the fire was safely put out.

No students or staff were in the auditorium at the time of the fire, officials said. No one was hurt.

The incident is being investigated. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The last day of class for the district was May 25.