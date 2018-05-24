MILTON, Ga. -- Milton Police have arrested a man who allegedly used his smartphone to take pictures underneath a woman's skirt. It's a practice called upskirting.
Just a day after issuing a warrant, police arrested 27-year-old James Barron for 'surreptitious recording of intimate parts' on Friday.
The incident happened at the Walmart in Milton on Windward Parkway on May 21 a little after 2:30 p.m.
They said a shopper noticed someone following her inside of the store. She heard two clicks that sounded like it was coming from a camera. The police said she turned around and noticed the man in the pictures crouched behind her holding a phone below her skirt.
The man walked off when she noticed him.
Police said the woman followed Barron and snapped a picture of him. Officers also obtained more photos of the suspect from Walmart's surveillance cameras.
Police said he left the store in a white Ford F-150 that had a sunroof.
Barron is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.