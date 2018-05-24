MILTON, Ga. -- Milton Police are searching for a man who allegedly used his smartphone to take pictures underneath a woman's skirt. It's a practice called upskirting.

The incident happened at the Walmart in Milton on Windward Parkway on May 21 a little after 2:30 p.m. Police are looking for the man in the photos.

They said a shopper noticed someone following her inside of the store. She heard two clicks that sounded like it was coming from a camera. The police said she turned around and noticed the man in the pictures crouched behind her holding a phone below her skirt.

The man walked off when she noticed him.

Milton Police said the victim snapped a photo of the suspect. He is accused of taking a photo under her skirt.

Police said the woman followed the man and sapped a picture of him. Officers also obtained more photos of the person they are looking for from Walmart's surveillance cameras. Police said he left the store in a white Ford F-150 that had a sunroof.

Anyone with any information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police at 678.242.2613. You can also email the detective who is investigating the case.

Photos: Man wanted by Milton Police for allegedly taking unauthorized photos

