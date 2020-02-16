MILTON, Ga. — Milton police are asking the public to assist in a case about donuts - and not the sweet kind.

New photos released from a Feb. 8 incident show a vehicle taking to a field next to Northwestern Middle School to turn donuts. Police say someone recorded the stunt as the vehicle drove in the fresh snow.

Police estimate the damage could cost "thousands" in repairs.

The vehicle is described as a newer model black Jeep Renegade with a plastic bag or cover over the license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Milton Police at pdinfo@cityofmiltonga.us.

Milton PD

Milton PD

