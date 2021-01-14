'He lived to impact kids' | Milton mourns death of former coach Tim Lester

He leaves a legacy of service in the community.

MILTON, Ga. — Tim Lester was man of faith, family and friends.

The former running back coach at Milton High School and coach at Fellowship Christian School, died this week following complications due to COVID-19, the city of Milton announced.

He leaves a legacy of service in the community. Lester was an NFL fullback and special teams standout (Rams and Steelers), who kept busy in retirement through volunteering, motivational speaking, and coaching.

“He just wanted to impact kids,” Gary Sylvestri said. “He lived to impact kids. He used his podium from the NFL to impact kids.”

Sports is how Lester reached the youth. Over the years he spent time as a coach at Milton High, coached the Milton Steelers, and worked with other youth organizations. He offered himself to everybody and that is how those closest to him plan to honor him.

“Tim would want us to move on and live his legacy and be there for his family and not just wallow in your own thoughts and be there for them,” Sylvestri said.

His family and friends want to continue to honor his legacy.