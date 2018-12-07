MILTON, Ga. -- As police tell one story, social media insinuates another.

LeSean McCoy, star running back for the Buffalo Bills, has been in the spotlight after allegations surfaced that he might have had something to do with a home invasion that left his ex-girlfriend injured.

Police have not said if McCoy is an actual suspect, but he denied the allegations on social media.

Delicia Cordon was attacked at McCoy's Milton home on July 10. According to Milton Police, they found Cordon was physically assaulted by a lone intruder. Pictures of her injuries after the attack started circulating around social media Tuesday which inferred that the attack was all a plot created by the NFL player.

Whether the claims are true or false, experts say it will be hard to put the comments out of the public's mind.

"It used to be, we saw the scandal, it was on TV, yes we were outraged, but we can't do anything," said crisis management expert David Johnson. "Social media empowers us to feel that we can voice our opinions on this scandal."

Johnson said it will be hard for McCoy to recover due to the nature of the allegations.

11Alive's sister station WGRZ reports that an Instagram user, claiming to be a best friend of Cordon, posted accused McCoy of domestic, child and animal abuse.

The post has since been deleted, but the friend who posted it is still standing behind it.

"Those are things that are basic career killers," he said. "No matter what happens, you never fully recover."

Since the story was published on 11Alive.com. it has been one of the most read this week. Johnson said there is a reason why people are so caught up about it.

"We love the scandal," he said. "People build these people up and they love to see them get torn down."

Johnson said charges or not, the damage is already done.

"The #MeToo movement has created an atmosphere that the minute the charges are leveled whether they are true or not, people believe," Johnson said. "Look at Kevin Spacey. The minute those charges came out, he was axed from House of Cards."

Both parties have attorneys representing them.

On Wednesday, Don Samuel of Garland, Samuel & Loeb, was hired by McCoy. Samuel most recently was a key member of Buckhead attorney Tex McIver’s legal team in his high-profile murder trial. He is also experienced in defending NFL stars, including 18 years ago in Atlanta when Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was charged with murder, a charge that Samuel was successful in getting dropped.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills said, “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”

The NFL said it is reviewing the matter, while the NFL Player's Association had no comment.

McCoy took to Instagram and Twitter to deny the allegations calling them "baseless and offensive." He went on to say that he had not had "any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

Cordon's lawyers from the Tanya Mitchell Graham law firm said she had returned from a trip to London the day before her attack. According to her lawyers, the assailant entered the home with no forced entry and specifically asked for jewelry that had been given to her McCoy. Cordon's attorneys said McCoy had asked for those items back on multiple occasions.

Court records show McCoy had been trying to evict his ex-girlfriend, a model, from the same Milton home since July 2017. Court papers show McCoy was alleging that he and Cordon were "no longer in a relationship" and McCoy had allowed her to "live rent-free while at premises for five months."

NBC 10 in Philadelphia talked with McCoy’s mother Tuesday night, and she insists her son would never send anyone to hurt Cordon.

"As a woman, I feel bad for her, that somebody would do that," McCoy's mother said. "But I know he didn’t do it.”

