Bus crashes in DeKalb County with students on board; no injuries, officials say

It is unclear at this time how the bus was involved in the crash, but two other vehicles were seen next to it.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus with students on board crashed in DeKalb County Thursday on the way to drop students off from school.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and DeKalb County School officials are calling it a "minor accident."

