Report: Kids were playing with gun when it fired, killing Macon 8-year-old

The Bibb sheriff's office declined to answer our questions about the investigation.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report fills in some of the blanks on what led up to Friday's fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl.

The report says a person with a gunshot wound was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health Atrium.

When a deputy got to the scene, the victim’s brother told them his sister, Miracle Brantley, shot herself in the head.

Brantley’s grandmother, Patricia Reed, said she was watching her grandkids at her home while they were doing their online homework. Reed says she heard a gunshot and found Brantley bleeding in the kitchen.

She said someone brought a gun into the home without her knowledge and the children were playing with it when it discharged. The identity of the person who brought the gun is redacted in the report and has not been released.

There are still unanswered questions, like who the gun belongs to, if there are persons of interest in the case, and if it’s being investigated as an accident.

The sheriff’s office could only say, “Circumstances surrounding this investigation are still being investigated.”

Brantley was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

13WMAZ requested an interview with Sheriff David Davis Tuesday afternoon, but the sheriff's office declined to speak to us.